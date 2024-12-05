Injured WR Likely Done With Titans
The Treylon Burks era is probably over for the Tennessee Titans.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was revealed that Burks underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.
But the reality of the situation is that Burks may be done in Tennessee altogether.
Buck Reising of A to Z Sports has said that Burks' injury likely spells the end of his Titans tenure, noting that Tennessee should pursue all avenues to relocate him during the offseason.
"Burks remains under contract through the 2025 season, with the expectation that the team will decline his fifth-year option," Reising wrote. "Waiving him for another team to claim next season only makes sense if the Titans finally address their wideout issues in Day 1 or 2 of the draft as well as fortify the position (again) through free agency. Should Burks find himself at the bottom of the depth chart come next training camp, all options should be explored before outright parting ways."
Here's the thing: Burks' value is next to nothing right now.
Not only is he coming off of a major injury that will almost surely keep him sidelined through a good chunk of next season, but he has been very unproductive since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick back in 2022.
The 24-year-old caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown during his rookie campaign and then followed that up by snaring 16 balls for 221 yards last year.
In just five games this season, Burks logged four catches for 34 yards.
It's beginning to look like the Titans should have simply traded him last offseason when he still had some sort of value. At this point, Tennessee may be forced to simply waive him.
