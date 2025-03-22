Insider: Titans Not Settled on Top Pick
The Tennessee Titans' pursuit for a franchise quarterback has led them in a few different directions. They drafted Malik Willis out of Liberty in the 2022 NFL Draft which ended with them trading the athletic dual-threat to the Green Bay Packers, where he has found much success as Jordan Love's backup. They drafted Will Levis in the second round in 2023, and he has given the Titans more memes than quality performances, leading to where they are now with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Being that they are in this spot, the Titans are widely expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, most projecting that quarterback to be Cam Ward from the University of Miami. However, ESPN's Matt Miller reports that Tennessee may not be sold on this class of signal-callers and could go elsewhere with the pick.
"In conversations with sources around the NFL in the past two weeks, I've often heard that front office executives aren't quite convinced on this quarterback class," Miller writes. "That might be the case in Tennessee. The way I hear it, nothing is settled with the Titans, even though they didn't sign a veteran QB in free agency."
Should the Titans draft Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter first overall, it doesn't mean they can't take a quarterback later on. They could kick off the second round by taking Jaxson Dart if he's still there or taking a flyer on Jalen Milroe, who just impressed everyone with his speed at Alabama's pro day. So even if the Titans pass on a quarterback in the first round, it's all but certain they'll take one at some point early in the draft.
