Jaguars vs. Titans Has Major Draft Implications
The Tennessee Titans may not be playing for a postseason spot this week when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the two AFC South rivals will be competing for a different kind of prize.
Going into Week 14 action, the Jaguars are currently on the clock with a 2-10 record and a tiebreaker over the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants for the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans, who currently hold the No. 7 overall pick, could move up or down depending on this weekend's outcome against the Jaguars.
A Titans loss would move them ahead of the Jaguars in any prospective draft order with four games left in the season.
The Titans and Jaguars are also set to face off later in the season, so this week's game won't be the clincher for the top pick either way.
While the Titans are hoping to get the best possible pick imaginable for the NFL Draft, they are also looking to win as many games as possible to build momentum going into the offseason. Tennessee needs to establish some form of culture and foundation in order to move forward in its rebuild, and a game against the league-worst Jaguars could help start some kind of momentum for the final month or so of the season.
The Titans have a number of needs to satisfy in the NFL Draft, including right tackle, which has been a problem for the team all season long. The team could also look to add a quarterback if it feels Will Levis is not the answer for the future or give him a No. 1 wide receiver to help make his job a little easier.
The Jags and Titans are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Sunday.
