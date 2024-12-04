Jaguars Place Starting QB on IR Before Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to battle the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 14 matchup, but a major development has taken place regarding the quarterback position.
Will Levis will make another start for the Titans, but Trevor Lawrence will be on the sidelines for the Jaguars for likely the rest of the season after being placed on injured reserve.
Lawrence suffered a massive hit from Houston Texans linebacker and one-time Titan Azeez Al-Shaair that resulted in him leaving for the rest of the game. Al-Shaair was ejected for his hit and suspended three games as well as part of his punishment.
The game in Week 13 saw Lawrence return from a two-game absence after suffering a shoulder injury. While he was healthy and available for the game against the Texans, being placed on injured reserve allows the former No. 1 overall pick to fully heal and get ready for the offseason.
With Lawrence out, backup Mac Jones will make his third start of the season and will likely have a chance to play under center for the Jags for the rest of the year.
Kickoff between the Titans and Jaguars is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
