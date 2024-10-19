Former Star Links Titans WR to Steelers
The Tennessee Titans have not had a break from the NFL rumor mill over the last couple of weeks. Whether they've had to do with possibly moving on from quarterback Will Levis at some point or trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, they have been constant.
Hopkins is not pushing to be dealt, however. Unlike names such as Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, he has been very vocal about enjoying his time with the Titans.
However, from a business perspective, trading Hopkins might be the best move to make for Tennessee.
It does not seem likely that Hopkins will be a part of the team's long-term future. He is already 32-years-old and isn't getting any younger. There is also a good chance that he will end up leaving during the 2025 NFL free agency period.
That being said, the Titans could possibly end up re-signing him to keep him in town past the 2024 season. But, is investing in an aging wide receiver truly the direction that the team should be going in?
Former Titans defensive back Jason McCourty, while appearing in a segment on ESPN's Get Up, spoke out about Hopkins ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5, stating that he thinks the receiver should end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"[Adam Schefter] said the wide receivers are at a premium, so I want to keep it right there. DeAndre Hopkins goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers," McCourty said. "While [Mike] Tomlin is flirting about playing Russell Wilson, hopefully that he's able to get the ball out and get it on the edge a little bit more. Do you guys know who the second leading receiver is on the Pittsburgh Steelers outside the numbers? No, you have no idea because it's Najee Harris. They need help on the outside, no doubt. And a guy like DeAndre Hopkins, who wins contested passes, he can go out there and win and really help them."
McCourty noting that Harris is the team's No. 2 weapon outside the numbers is very concerning. If the Steelers truly want to be a contender in the AFC, they'll need to add more firepower.
Even though he isn't the dynamic superstar that he once was, Hopkins could be that kind of impact piece for Pittsburgh.
So far this season in five games, Hopkins has caught 14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. The offense as a whole has struggled in Tennessee, but a change of scenery could help him get back to producing at a higher level.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Hopkins in the coming weeks. The Titans may not end up moving him, but if they do make him available, the Steelers make sense as a top trade destination.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!