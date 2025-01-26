Miami QB Makes Great First Impression With Titans
The Tennessee Titans are weighing their options for the No. 1 overall pick, and among the choices is Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward is competing alongside Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to be the top quarterback coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Ward coming out of the draft, the Titans are trying to figure out if he would be worth taking with the top selection, and head coach Brian Callahan believes he should be in the running.
"He does some really cool stuff," Callahan said of Ward via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He has a really loose throwing motion, and I mean that in the best way. He can spin the ball well. He has all the different arm angles. He has the ability to move and create. He's put some really impressive throws on tape.
"Without knowing the person at all, just from what I've seen in a limited viewing, is he's incredibly talented. I think you see him do some things that are very unique with his ability to throw the ball."
In his senior season at Miami, Ward threw for 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, making him one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the year.
Ward may not be the sexier pick between him and Sanders, but he might have the tools to place the Titans in a better spot down the line.
The Titans will have the chance to meet with Ward during the pre-draft process and the NFL Combine to determine if he is worth choosing with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The Titans are on the clock with the top selection in the draft, which begins on Thursday, April 24, from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!