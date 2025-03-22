Dolphins Praised for Stealing Titans WR
The Tennessee Titans saw wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine break out for the team last season, hauling in nine touchdowns throughout the year.
Westbrook-Ikhine's nine touchdowns were among the league leaders, putting him in some pretty impressive company. Ja'Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Evans, Mark Andrews, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson and Brian Thomas Jr. were the only pass catchers who found the end zone more than Westbrook-Ikhine during the 2024 campaign.
Westbrook-Ikhine's presence will be missed in the Titans offense in 2025 after he signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. ESPN analyst Matt Bowen believes that the Dolphins signing Westbrook-Ikhine was among the best bargains in free agency.
"Miami landed Westbrook-Ikhine on a two-year, $6.5 million deal, which is a bargain for a potential No. 3 receiver. With his build-up speed on the perimeter, he can be schemed at the third level. He's also a willing blocker in the run game and brings special teams upside as a gunner. In 2024 with the Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine caught nine touchdowns on just 32 receptions," Bowen writes.
The Titans started last season off with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd leading the way, but it was Westbrook-Ikhine who emerged as the most dynamic player in the position group.
The Titans still have Ridley, and he will have to shoulder some of the load that NWI leaves behind, but Tennessee will also need some help from new free agent signee Van Jefferson and fourth-year pro Treylon Burks, who had a season-ending injury last year and has looked like a total bust after he was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Titans will also likely select a rookie receiver in the draft next month sometime between April 24-26.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!