Patriots Hire Former Titans Assistant Coach
The New England Patriots are reportedly adding another former member of the Tennessee Titans to their coaching staff for 2025.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Patriots are hiring Buffalo Bills senior defensive assistant Scott Booker, who spent six seasons with the Titans before heading to Orchard Park for the 2024 campaign. Booker will now reunite with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was officially hired by the Patriots for the same role on Jan. 12 after the franchise parted ways with Jerod Mayo following just one season at the helm.
Zenitz points out that Booker coached former All-Pro Titans safety Kevin Byard, who started all 17 games for the Chicago Bears this year after the Titans traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle of the 2023 season.
"The Patriots are expected to hire Bills nickels coach/senior defensive assistant Scott Booker, a source tells CBS Sports/247Sports," Zenitz tweeted. "Booker, who worked under Mike Vrabel with the Titans, has coached standout players like Kevin Byard. Before the Titans, he was a college defensive backs at Notre Dame and Nebraska."
With Booker as his position coach for the majority of his time in Tennessee, Byard saw major success. In 2021, he earned his second-career All-Pro and Pro Bowl nod after finishing the season with 88 total tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 13 pass breakups, five interceptions and one pick-six.
A defensive back during his collegiate playing days at Kent State, Booker would go on to join the staffs at Kent State, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame and Nebraska before joining the Titans. He's got tons of experience and should add some valuable knowledge to Vrabel's new coaching staff.
The Titans will host the Patriots at Nissan Stadium next season. The date and kickoff time are still TBD.
