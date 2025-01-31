Jets Hire Titans Coach
Another Tennessee Titans coach has found his way to a new squad ahead of the 2025 season.
According to The Athletic insider Zack Rosenblatt, the New York Jets are hiring Chris Harris to their defensive coaching staff.
Harris has been the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Titans since 2023 and stayed on Brian Callahan's staff for the 2024 season. Yet, after two years with the team, his contract had expired and not been renewed, allowing him to find another situation elsewhere.
Not too long after, Harris now finds a new opportunity on Aaron Glenn's new Jets staff.
Harris started his coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 2013 as a defensive quality control coach before becoming a defensive backs coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 for three years, then going to the Washington Commanders in a similar role ahead of his Titans stint.
The now-former Titans coach was also a longtime safety in the NFL for eight years, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors with the Bears. He also had stints playing for the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Since Harris' departure, the Titans have added Tony Oden as the new defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach –– a former Jets assistant.
