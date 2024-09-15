Jets Star Suffers Achilles Injury vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the New York Jets, but their opponent has been stung by the injury bug hard.
The Jets announced that standout defensive end Jermaine Johnson will be out for the rest of the game after being carted off with an Achilles injury.
Johnson, 25, had two tackles (one for loss) before leaving the game for the Jets in the third quarter against the Titans.
Johnson was chosen with the No. 26 overall pick by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, and New York had high hopes for the defensive end out of Florida State. He was the third first-round pick in a draft class that also had star cornerback Sauce Gardner at No. 4 and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was chosen with the 10th overall pick.
Throughout his brief three-year career, Johnson has lived up to that first-round billing. While he started off slow in his rookie season, playing 14 games as a reserve and recording 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks, Johnson emerged as a stronger player in his second campaign.
In 2023 with the Jets, Johnson started every game for the team and recorded 7.5 sacks for New York. He also recorded a 37-yard pick-six in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns for his first career touchdown.
While Johnson isn't going to score a touchdown every week, losing him for his pass rushing abilities is a tough pill to swallow for the Jets, especially after losing Mosley earlier in the year.
An Achilles injury is often a very tender concern, and that could lead to an extended period of time on the sidelines for Johnson. He will undergo more tests in the coming days, but for now, he won't return for the fourth quarter against the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!