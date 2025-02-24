Jets, Titans Could Make Trade for Top Pick
The Tennessee Titans may have struggled mightily during the season, but they are now reaping the benefits as they hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Considering they are not the most desperate team when it comes to the quarterback position as Will Levis still has two years left on his rookie contract, the Titans can make a deal or two to move down and acquire more picks in the draft.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests that the New York Jets and Titans could make a trade for the No. 1 overall pick, which would allow the AFC East squad to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
"Unless the Tennessee Titans and/or Cleveland Browns go full bonehead and pass on a quarterback with the first two picks, getting Ward is going to cost the Jets dearly—their 2026 first-rounder would probably be part of the deal. In that case, Gang Green might as well go big and secure the services of Bleacher Report's top-ranked quarterback in 2025," Davenport writes.
"If you're gonna go big, you might as well shoot for No. 1."
The Jets currently sit with the No. 7 overall pick, which would likely force them to throw in an additional first-round pick next season.
The Titans would still be able to land a top talent at No. 7, like LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell or Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but they would also have an additional pick to work with next season.
It seems like a potential win-win scenario. The Titans get more picks to help their rebuild while the Jets get the franchise quarterback that they have been looking for since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles at the beginning of the 2023 season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!