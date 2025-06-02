Former Titans Coach Predicted for Coach Of The Year
The NFL is consistently producing more and more insane scenarios that leave fans blurring the line between genius and questionable. While fans are entitled to their opinions, a good portion of the time it turns into hot-takes, such as a prediction that was made by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr.
Orr predicted that a former Titans coach would be winning "Coach of the Year", an award that he won as a Titans coach. This award is given out to the National Football League's most outstanding coach of that single season.
Orr believes that former Titans coach Mike Vrabel will win the award in his first season as the New England Patriots' head coach, following an underwhelming season for the Patriots last season.
"The Patriots will nearly sneak into the playoffs as a seven-seed but miss the postseason. While the AFC, particularly in the West, feels ruthless at the moment, there is still an opening for a grimy and competitive Patriots team to finish second in the East behind Buffalo. I make this prediction in full awareness of what was likely the worst prediction I’ve ever made, also in this space, when I projected a God-awful Patriots team to win the AFC East in 2023," Orr stated."
Vrabel is a former player for the Patriots, which makes this a homecoming for the former Titans coach. Vrabel will face off with his former team in week 7 as he will travel to Nashville to take on the Titans. That has also left the question, will he be booed or cheered in his return against the Titans?
