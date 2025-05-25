Titans Top Three Players Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have made multiple changes to their roster this offseason — most notably, a new quarterback under center in the form of Cam Ward. That said, Ward wasn't the focus of PFF's latest rankings of the top three players on each team. Trevor Sikkema named defensive end Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat as Tennessee's top three players.
"Simmons set a new career high with an 81.6 pass-rush grade, fueled by 45 total pressures in 2024," Sikkema writes. "Ridley didn’t post a standout receiving grade (74.7), but he led all non-quarterbacks on the team with a 0.32 WAR. Rookie interior defender T'Vondre Sweat made a strong impression, finishing with a 75.0 run-defense grade in his first year."
The Titans will really be leaning on Simmons and Sweat up front. With Harold Landry gone, Simmons will be relied upon more as a pass rusher to get to the quarterback and kill plays. Sweat will need to build off a good rookie year as the Titans' one-tech and continue to stuff the run with the best of the best in the NFL.
Ridley may be the most important piece of the Titans' offense outside of Cam Ward. We saw last season with Drake Maye in New England that even with a promising quarterback, you need high-quality weapons for him to grow comfortable. The Patriots went out and signed Stefon Diggs and drafted Kyle Williams to provide Maye with better weapons.
The Titans already had Ridley in place, but signed Tyler Lockett and drafted Elic Ayomanor to take some of that pressure off Ridley. With more help around him, he should be able to put together an even better season than he did in 2024 when he caught 64 passes and four touchdowns.
