MMQB Considers Possibilities for a Flexible Schedule

David Boclair

The 2020 NFL schedule won’t be set in stone. That is one of the few things about which anyone can be sure at the moment.

Uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic includes the possibility that the regular season might not start on time, which would mean the schedule could be shortened or extended into the spring of 2021.

Nonetheless, league officials say they intend to release the schedule within weeks of the draft, which will take place as scheduled Thursday through Saturday. The public will see that lineup of games on or before May 9.

Mitch Goldich of MMQB looked into his crystal ball couldn’t wait. In a piece published Friday, he envisioned ways in which the NFL can – and should – build the needed flexibility into that schedule.

The main elements include:

• Interconference games (AFC vs. NFC) limited to the first four weeks, which allows for them to be canceled in the event that the season needs to be cut to 12 games. He also includes a home/away provision that would accommodate a reduction to 14 games.

• Intra-division games are pushed to the second half of the schedule, and each team will finish with three straight against its division rivals.

• A concentration of bye weeks to allow for their removal, if needed.

“I’d like to see (every team) play 16 games apiece from my couch, even if there are no fans allowed in the buildings,” Goldich wrote. “But if the NFL has to get creative, and possibly pare down the season, there are some options that require a little foresight but would maximize fairness and minimize chaos come decision time.”

To read his proposal in full, click here.

David Boclair