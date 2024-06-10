NFL Analyst Praises Titans for Massive Trade
When the NFL offseason began, one of the biggest questions had to do with the future of star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Thankfully for the Tennessee Titans, he came available on the trade market and they were able to work out a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Adding a legitimate No. 1 corneback was a major need for the Titans. Sneed was one of the best in the NFL last season and his presence will take Tennessee's defense to the next level.
During the 2023 season with the Chiefs, Sneed put together big-time numbers. He racked up 78 total tackles to go along with a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 14 defended passes. Those numbers show a glimpse of what Sneed will bring to the field for the Titans.
Looking back on the offseason, Bleacher Report offered a major review about Tennessee's move to acquire Sneed. In their rankings, the Sneed trade ranked as the No. 6 best move of the entire offseason.
"As with Stone and the Bengals, the Titans are betting on L'Jarius Sneed sustaining a breakout year. But, again, the risk is worth the price. Tennessee sent a third-round pick to Kansas City for Sneed, who surrendered an absurd 4.8 yards per target with 78 tackles and 14 pass defenses in 2023. The franchise then signed the 27-year-old corner to a four-year contract with $55 million guaranteed."
Being able to land a talent like Sneed for a third-round pick was a massive win for the Titans. They did have to pay him a big four-year, $76.4 million contract, but it was well worth the price.
At just 27 years old, Sneed is entering the prime of his career. His best football is still ahead of him and he'll be locked up in Tennessee for the majority of his best years.
Also, being able to acquire a player with Super Bowl experience is always big for a young team. The Titans are hoping to compete in 2024 and they're going to need experienced players to help lead them. Sneed could become one of those major locker room presences.
Playmaking is at a premium right now when it comes to the secondary. Very few teams have the kind of playmaking and coverage skills that Sneed brings to Tennessee. It has been a long time since the Titans have had the kind of cornerback that they got with Sneed.
It will be interesting to see how Sneeds looks during his first season with the Titans. He will have an opportunity to prove that he wasn't a product of the Kansas City dynasty.
Keeping that in mind, the 2024 season is a big opportunity for both Tennessee and Sneed. If things go well, he'll truly receive the recognition he deserves as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.
Expect to see Sneed come into the season looking to prove a point. He's won with the Chiefs throughout his career, but the real test of just how good he is will hinge on how much he can impact the Titans' defense. Fans can't wait to find out exactly what Tennessee acquired when they traded for him.
