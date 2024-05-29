NFL Analyst Slams Titans Entire Offseason
Imagine you're a passionate Tennessee Titans fan, convinced that the national media is unjustly harsh on your team. Now, picture a recent Fansided article that only amplifies your frustration,
Fansided's Nick Villano wrote an article about what he believes was each team's biggest mistake this offseason. For most teams, he focused on a specific signing that could go wrong, a coaching choice, or a move that he thought a team should've made but didn't.
Villano's take on the Titans' 2024 offseason was anything but flattering, with his disdain for the free agent acquisitions orchestrated by Titans general manager Ran Carton palpable.
"We assume someone in Tennessee Titans brass is into Bitcoin because the way they were spending money this offseason was "to the moon." They spent money like a rich kid in prep school, Villano wrote. They were spending money like they were trying to get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. It is okay to spend money, but the money they spent and who they spent it on was insane. In a vacuum, each move is fine. In totality, it should make Titans fans sweat."
According to OverTheCap.com, the Titans began this offseason with an effective cap space of $72,534,425. This is calculated by subtracting the team's total salary cap number from the league's overall cap limit once they have signed at least 51 players and their rookie class. After the Titans' latest free-agent pickups, the Titans have $20,029,878 million in effective cap space.
Villano is right about the Titans breaking bread, but his assessment of the players Carthon comes across as unfairly scathing.
He specifically called out the signs of L'Jarius Sneed, Calvin Ridley, and Tony Pollard as risky.
"This isn't a worry about salary cap space, as the Titans have that in abundance," Villano wrote. "It's just a curious move as the Titans try to figure out where they are in their window. Maybe this is a franchise that could one day win the AFC South, but is this really a team we see competing for a championship in the next four years?"
"So therein lies the issue. What is this franchise trying to do? These half-measure rebuilds never work. Will Levis is under his rookie contract, and it’s a second-round tender. So theoretically, this is when they should be spending, but the rest of the roster isn’t there yet. It felt like one more year as a bottom feeder to get some development pieces would be worthwhile for everyone on this team."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!