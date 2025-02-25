NFL Mock Draft: Titans Land Rising QB With First Pick
The Tennessee Titans are mulling their options for who they should take with the No. 1 overall pick.
They have a few options, but one player that is somewhat flying under the radar is Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who has quietly moved himself up draft boards over the past few months.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice conducted a recent mock draft where Ward went No. 1 to the Titans.
"Talk about upward mobility! Ward’s gone from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami to ... No. 1 overall? Seems quite feasible, whether or not Tennessee is the team making the pick. The well-traveled 22-year-old offers extensive experience (57 collegiate starts) and the best quarterbacking tools in this class (most notably, a rocket that’s functional from various platforms/arm angles)," Filice writes.
"The question with Ward: Is he too reliant on hero ball to consistently function in the confines of an NFL offense?"
Ward would certainly be a risk, like anyone, to be the No. 1 pick, especially because he plays quarterback and is going to a team in need of one. That being said, Ward might be a safer risk than others given how he has played as of late.
This past season at Miami, Ward completed 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ran for 60 carries for 204 yards and four more touchdowns, proving to be a dual threat in college. Maybe he'll be able to translate that to the NFL with the Titans.
Drafting Ward at No. 1 would show a lot of confidence in him as a quarterback, quieting some of what critics have to say about him.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
