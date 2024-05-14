One Area Where Titans Can Improve
NASHVILLE — Building a team with a chance to win in the National Football League is nonstop work. With his unwavering dedication, Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon is on a relentless journey to search for the best players, attempting to ensure a promising future for the team under first-year coach Brian Callahan.
Despite making several notable free-agent signings to fortify the secondary and wide receiver positions, and revamping the running back groups, the Titans are not resting on their laurels.
Pro Football Focus recently released an article detailing one area where each NFL team needs the most improvement.
"T'Vondre Sweat was viewed as a bit of a reach early in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was impressive at Texas in 2023, earning a 91.7 PFF grade," PFF wrote. "It was the type of addition the Titans needed on the defensive interior to pair with Jeffery Simmons, but it was a surprise to see them not make any other selections at that spot.
Outside of Simmons, this roster returns just 301 defensive snaps on the defensive interior from a year ago and could still use another depth signing."
The article raises a valid concern, but the issue is that most of the top interior defensive linemen are already signed. If Carthon follows the advice, he might have to wait some time. The positive news is that Carthon intended to reserve some of the Titans' salary cap money so they can make signings as other teams trim their rosters.
"I think for us, we'll figure out what the right time is," Carthon said. "But also, when you're a new regime, you want to get everybody in, everybody on the same footing. Especially because a lot of these guys that are available, they haven't done anything since last season. So, we need to see them move around as opposed to just hoping that they're in shape. They're vets, and they will be, but there's a difference when you get them in your program, get them acclimated to how you're going to do things and how you want things done, so it's probably better to get them in sooner than later."
