Packers Coach Reveals Shocking Titans Story
It's been nearly six years since Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry broke several tackles en route to a 99-yard rushing touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in what is known as one of the most iconic plays in franchise history.
However, in a recent press conference, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who was the Titans offensive coordinator at the time, revealed that the play never should have happened at all.
“I had actually called a quarterback sneak can to the run or vice versa,” LaFleur said. “There was an open A-gap. I’ll never forget. I’m like, ‘We’re going to run the quarterback sneak,’ and [quarterback Marcus Mariota] handed the ball off. My initial thought was, ‘What are we doing?’ until [Henry] broke about seven tackles on the way to a 99-yard run.”
The touchdown was one of Henry's four on the day. He finished the game with 17 carries for 238 yards and four touchdowns, which was then a career-high for him. He eventually broke his own record with a 250-yard day in 2021 against the Houston Texans.
The game marks Henry's lone four-touchdown game of his career and of course, his longest touchdown.
The Titans did not re-sign Henry to a new contract when it expired this offseason and he went on to sign a two-year, $9 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens instead.
It's been eight years since the Titans didn't have Henry in the backfield, and it will certainly be an adjustment for Tennessee. To replace Henry, the Titans will need more than one body, so former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and third-year pro Tyjae Spears are expected to carry the responsibility for Tennessee this season.
Henry and the Ravens don't face the Titans this season, so the first chance they could face each other is potentially in the playoffs if both teams qualify.
