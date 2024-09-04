Patriots Interested in Former Titans First-Round Pick
The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have had previous connections in the secondary in prior seasons. Could that trend continue headed into the 2024 campaign?
According to ESPN's Field Yates, New England hosted former Titans first-round cornerback Caleb Farley for a workout Wednesday in a move that could indicate the team is looking at potentially signing him.
The Titans did not make Farley a member of the 53-man roster, instead choosing to waive him on Aug. 27 following the end of the preseason. But now, should New England sign him, he could join the likes of Logan Ryan and Jason McCourty as defensive backs in recent memory that have played for both the Titans and Patriots.
Farley has dealt with various injury issues dating back to his time in college at Virginia Tech. He tore his ACL as a freshman and dealt wit back problems ahead of being the No. 22 overall pick by the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft. Looking to make an impact during his rookie season in Tennessee, Farley suffered another torn ACL in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills that year and was put on season-ending injured reserve.
He returned the following year and played in nine games but had his season cut short once again after suffering a herniated disk while also undergoing surgery on his back. Farley did not appear in a game during the 2023 campaign.
Playing in only 12 games across three years after being a first-round pick has Farley headed for the "bust" label if he's unable to string together a few productive seasons in a row with his next NFL team.
During his time in the league, Farley had posted 14 total tackles (13 solo) and one pass defended. He had a career-high four solo tackles in Tennessee's 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2, 2022.
