Potential Titans Trade Partners for No. 1 Overall Pick
The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there are some who think that the pick could be available for the right price.
As previously mentioned, the Titans could end up trading the No. 1 pick and moving down for a big haul.
Dealing away the pick would mean giving up the opportunity to land either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. But, if Tennessee doesn't see either quarterback as being its guy, the move could make sense.
Now, the question becomes which teams could look to move up for the top pick?
Let's take a look at three teams who could make sense as a potential trade partner if the Titans start shopping the No. 1 overall pick.
3. New York Jets
One team to keep an eye on could be the Jets. Aaron Rodgers isn't getting any younger, and they don't have a signal caller that looks to be his heir apparent at this point in time.
There have also been rumors that Rodgers and New York could part ways this offseason. That may not end up happening, but the Jets know that the future Hall of Fame quarterback won't be playing much longer.
Making an aggressive move up for either Sanders or Ward would be a wise decision. Whether Rodgers stays or goes, either player would give them their franchise quarterback of the future.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
Another team to watch would be the Raiders. Las Vegas badly needs a quarterback upgrade, and they have been heavily linked to Sanders. This could be its opportunity to get him.
Right now, the Raiders have Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Those two options are not going to get the job done with Las Vegas trying to make a push to get back into the playoffs.
Bringing in a dynamic rookie to play under new head coach Pete Carroll could be a perfect situation for the Raiders.
1. New York Giants
Finally, there is one potential trade partner that sticks out among the rest. The Giants would clearly love to move up for a new franchise signal caller.
Both Sanders and Ward have been heavily connected to New York. Either one would be an upgrade over Drew Lock and give the Giants a much brighter future outlook.
New York would be the most likely team to come up to No. 1 for a quarterback. It is certainly worth keeping a close eye on.
