Titan
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Wednesday Injury Report: Top Weapons on Offense Sit Out

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Wednesday’s workout – when it came to the offense – was not an accurate indicator of how things will look Sunday. At least, that’s what the Tennessee Titans hope.

Derrick Henry, the Titans’ leading rusher (1,140 yards, 11 TDs), and Adam Humphries, their leading receiver (37 receptions), were among the six players who sat out all of the day’s practice session. According to the official NFL injury report, Henry has a hamstring issue and Humphries has an ankle problem.

Neither has missed a game this season.

Henry also missed practice time last week because of the problem. Then, he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant on Friday. He showed no effects of the injury or the reduced practice time in Sunday’s game at Indianapolis, when he ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. It was the third straight game in which he has rushed for at least 145 yards and one touchdown.

Humphries is on the injury report for the first time. He had just one reception against the Colts, but it was a touchdown catch, his second of the season. It was the second time in three games he was limited to a single reception, but he is one of two players (rookie A.J. Brown is the other) to catch at least one pass in every game this season.

Coincidentally, Tennessee’s opponent this week, the Oakland Raiders, was without its leading rusher, rookie Josh Jacobs (1,061 yards, 7 TDs), and its top wide receiver, Hunter Renfrow (36 receptions) Wednesday as well. Jacobs has played every game this season, but Renfrow was inactive Sunday.

“We’ll see about Renfrow’s availability, but I think he’s developed into a really, really good slot player – a guy that’s got a lot of confidence in there,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think the quarterback trusts him. … (Jacobs) is going to be an elite back in this league.”

And it remains to be seen which, if any, of either team’s top weapons won’t be able to play Sunday.

The complete Titans-Raiders injury report for Wednesday:

Tennessee

Did not practice: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Corey Davis, WR (not injury related); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot) and LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle).

Limited participation: Ben Jones, C (thumb).

Full participation: Tajaé Sharpe, WR (hamstring).

Oakland

Did not practice: Trent Brown, T (pectoral); Josh Jacobs, RB (shoulder); Hunter Renfrow, WR (rib) and Kyle Wilber, LB (ankle).

Limited participation: Rodney Hudson, C (ankle) and Gabe Jackson, G (knee).

Full participation: Lamarcus Joyner, CB (hamstring).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brock Expects to be 'Ready To Go' by Sunday

David Boclair
0

Newly acquired cornerback plans to immerse himself in the defense this week

Snap Judgements: Drawing Conclusions Based on Playing Time at Indianapolis

David Boclair
0

Backup cornerbacks Tye Smith, Kareem Orr did not do everything right, but they did a lot

Titans' Choice in 2018 Coaching Carousel Has Worked Out Better Than Most

David Boclair
0

At 16-12 overall and in the thick of this year's playoff chase, Mike Vrabel has earned a mature of security others hired last year have not

Titans Add Veteran Cornerback

David Boclair
0

Arizona Cardinals, with the NFL's worst pass defense, released the 10-year veteran Monday

Fumbles Don't Diminish Henry's Roll

David Boclair
0

Tennessee Titans running back has a streak matched only by four current or future Hall of Famers

Cruikshank Personifies Titans' Persistence on Special Teams

David Boclair
0

Second-year safety says team takes kick, coverage units 'very seriously'

Standings Watch: No Ties, No Confusion

David Boclair
0

Alone in second place following Sunday's victory at Indianapolis, Tennessee's path to the top is clear

Smith's 'Best Call' Helps Titans Finish Off Colts

David Boclair
0

Kalif Raymond's 40-yard touchdown catch extended the lead to 14 points with 3:02 to play

Blocked Kick Sends During Titans Past Colts

David Boclair
0

Tye Smith's 63-yard return after Dane Cruikshank's block part of a 24-point run to end the game

David Boclair

Kalif Raymond's first career touchdown catch gives the Titans a 14-point lead with fewer than five…

0