Wednesday Injury Report: Top Weapons on Offense Sit Out

NASHVILLE – Wednesday’s workout – when it came to the offense – was not an accurate indicator of how things will look Sunday. At least, that’s what the Tennessee Titans hope.

Derrick Henry, the Titans’ leading rusher (1,140 yards, 11 TDs), and Adam Humphries, their leading receiver (37 receptions), were among the six players who sat out all of the day’s practice session. According to the official NFL injury report, Henry has a hamstring issue and Humphries has an ankle problem.

Neither has missed a game this season.

Henry also missed practice time last week because of the problem. Then, he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant on Friday. He showed no effects of the injury or the reduced practice time in Sunday’s game at Indianapolis, when he ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. It was the third straight game in which he has rushed for at least 145 yards and one touchdown.

Humphries is on the injury report for the first time. He had just one reception against the Colts, but it was a touchdown catch, his second of the season. It was the second time in three games he was limited to a single reception, but he is one of two players (rookie A.J. Brown is the other) to catch at least one pass in every game this season.

Coincidentally, Tennessee’s opponent this week, the Oakland Raiders, was without its leading rusher, rookie Josh Jacobs (1,061 yards, 7 TDs), and its top wide receiver, Hunter Renfrow (36 receptions) Wednesday as well. Jacobs has played every game this season, but Renfrow was inactive Sunday.

“We’ll see about Renfrow’s availability, but I think he’s developed into a really, really good slot player – a guy that’s got a lot of confidence in there,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think the quarterback trusts him. … (Jacobs) is going to be an elite back in this league.”

And it remains to be seen which, if any, of either team’s top weapons won’t be able to play Sunday.

The complete Titans-Raiders injury report for Wednesday:

Tennessee

Did not practice: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Corey Davis, WR (not injury related); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot) and LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle).

Limited participation: Ben Jones, C (thumb).

Full participation: Tajaé Sharpe, WR (hamstring).

Oakland

Did not practice: Trent Brown, T (pectoral); Josh Jacobs, RB (shoulder); Hunter Renfrow, WR (rib) and Kyle Wilber, LB (ankle).

Limited participation: Rodney Hudson, C (ankle) and Gabe Jackson, G (knee).

Full participation: Lamarcus Joyner, CB (hamstring).