Ranking QB's Titans Will Face in 2024
The Tennessee Titans schedule will be released this evening, but we already know which teams they will face and the likely quarterbacks.
Here's a ranking of every quarterback the team will face in the upcoming season:
Rookies: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy
The Titans could face up to four rookie quarterbacks this season. It could provide an opportunity to welcome them to the NFL, but none of these players can be ranked higher than the other without any professional games under their belt.
10) Anthony Richardson
Richardson pops in slightly above the rookies after playing in just four games last season. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback went 9 of 12 for 98 yards against the Titans in Week 4 before suffering an AC joint strain that required season-ending surgery.
9) Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa leads a high-octane Miami Dolphins offense, and his spot at No. 9 shows that the Titans won't have it easy in most of their weeks at the quarterback spot.
8) Jordan Love
Love tore up the league last year, leading his Green Bay Packers to a playoff win. Now, it's time to see if that was a flash in the pan or if his success can be sustained.
7) Jared Goff
Goff is in a similar boat to that of Love, but he has been on the rise for a few years now. His brand new four-year, $212 million extension is proof of that.
6) Justin Herbert
Herbert dealt with a finger injury last season that cut his year with the Los Angeles Chargers short. But he's back with new coach Jim Harbaugh ready to return to the playoffs, where he was in 2022.
5) Trevor Lawrence
Lawrence, much like Herbert, is hoping to get back to the playoffs this season after missing out last year. As long as the Jacksonville Jaguars don't lose four of five down the stretch, they will be competitive throughout the season.
4) Aaron Rodgers
It remains to be seen whether Rodgers can return to his former self with the New York Jets. After tearing his Achilles early in Week 1 last year, this season will be a true test for the 40-year-old. But everything he did with the Packers earns him a spot here.
3) Joe Burrow
Burrow is in his first year without offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who joined the Titans to become their head coach. But Burrow won't skip too much of a beat after quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher was promoted to be the team's new offensive coordinator. Their game with the Titans should be a true chess match.
2) C.J. Stroud
Stroud had one of his quieter games of the season last year in Week 17 against the Titans. The Houston Texans quarterback went 24 of 32 for 213 yards and a touchdown in his debut against his division rival. Facing him twice a year won't be easy for Tennessee.
1) Josh Allen
Allen is still one of the toughest players to gameplan against. When he last played the Titans in 2022, he threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a Buffalo Bills blowout win. The Titans will seek revenge in the rematch.
