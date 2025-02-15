Ravens Hire Former Titans Assistant Coach
The Baltimore Ravens are adding a former Tennessee Titans assistant to their coaching staff for the 2025 season.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Titans assistant special teams coach Anthony Levine Sr. is joining Baltimore in the same role. Levine Sr. played 12 seasons at safety in the NFL and 10 with the Ravens. This was highlighted by winning a Super Bowl with the team during the 2012 season.
Levine Sr. got his coaching start with Baltimore as a player personnel and coaching assistant in 2022. He then joined the Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel as a special teams assistant in 2023 and remained on staff with the arrival of Brian Callahan last offseason.
Levine Sr. went undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2010 and signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad. He then signed with the Ravens practice squad in 2012, which sparked a solid carer in Baltimore.
During his time with the Ravens, Levine Sr. made five starts across 146 regular-season games while posting 149 total tackles (117 solo), four sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, 16 pass breakups and two interceptions. He also appeared in six career playoff games with the Ravens.
With Levine Sr. on Tennessee's coaching staff last season, the Titans had the fourth-most total kick return yards (1,081) and the 13th-fewest total punt return yards (253). Rookie receiver Jha'Quan Jackson was the team's primary returner, as he finished the season with 16 kickoff returns for 412 yards along with 28 punt returns for 215 yards.
Levine Sr. appears to be on the rise in the NFL coaching ranks and could now look to work his way up on John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore, a place he called home for a decade.
