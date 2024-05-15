Report: Titans Battle Caleb Williams in Season Opener
NASHVILLE — It's time to prepare for an intriguing matchup as second-year quarterback Will Levis leads the Tennessee Titans on the road to face the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the season's opening.
According to a report from Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the Titans will play their season-opener at Soldier Field against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
The league announced that the official schedule with dates for the upcoming season will be released on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the announcement on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+. Both NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites, and times.
The Titans have a series of pivotal home and away matchups with their AFC South rivals. They will host the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium, and embark on challenging journeys to play the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions.
In addition, the Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals, the fourth-place team from the AFC North, and travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers from the AFC West. The game against the Bengals will hold a special significance for Callahan, as he spent the previous five seasons as their offensive coordinator on Zac Taylor's staff.
As a reminder, here are the opponents on the Titans' 2024 schedule:
Titans Home Games in 2024
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Titans Away Games in 2024
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
