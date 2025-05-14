All Titans

Report: Titans Open Season at Broncos

The Tennessee Titans will begin their season against the Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
The NFL schedule release is set to be completely revealed at 8 PM EST on Wednesday night. However, leaks have been coming out over the last several days leading up to the big reveal.

In addition to all the leaks, the NFL has done a press tour confirming a select number of games, including their international schedule and the Week 1 opener on the first Thursday of the year. The 2025 campaign will begin with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

The Tennessee Titans have had very little news on the leak front — until now. Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Titans will begin their season on the road in Denver, facing Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. The Broncos were a surprise playoff team in 2024, riding their terrific defense to a wild card berth before being handily defeated by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who went on to appear in the AFC Championship Game.

The game will feature this year's No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward making his debut against the Broncos' first-round selection from a year ago, Bo Nix. If the Titans have a season like the Broncos did a year ago, that would be a job well done by Brian Callahan and company.

