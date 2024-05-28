Report: Titans Sign Rookie LB
NASHVILLE — Now, only one 2024 Tennessee Titans draft pick remained unsigned. Titans signed 2024 National Football League Draft fourth-round pick Cedric Gray on Tuesday, according to a report from KPCR2's Aaron Wilson.
Signing Gray to the $4.854 million contract with a $834,492 signing bonus means six of the Titans' seven draft picks have contracts, with T'Vondre Sweat as the only player from the 2024 draft class without an agreement.
Gray, who is 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, led the Tar Heels with 121 tackles in 2023. He also had five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups. Gray was a first-team all-ACC player. Pro Football Focus ranked Gray as the No. 8 linebacker and the 150th-best player overall.
"I pride myself on having a great football mind," Gray said after the draft. "I pride myself on understanding the game, understanding the defense, understanding where everyone is supposed to be, but also understanding how the offense is trying to attack us, and being able to communicate and get everybody lined up. I see myself as a leader. I feel like I can lead a group of men. I think I am a sideline-to-sideline backer, a guy who gets to the ball a lot."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!