Revamped Offense Bringing Hope to Titans
The Tennessee Titans have undergone quite the makeover this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Their changes have led Bleacher Report to deem the third-most improved offense in the NFL through their offseason moves with their changes in the pass-catcher department. Only the Atlanta Falcons, who signed Kirk Cousins in free agency, and the Chicago Bears, who drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick, ranked higher than the Titans.
"Last season, the Tennessee Titans primarily relied on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore behind DeAndre Hopkins," Bleacher Report writes. "This year, it'll be Hopkins with Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. Yeah, pretty big difference there."
The only major loss the Titans suffered came at the running back position after Derrick Henry left the team after eight years to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. However, they replaced Henry with a capable producer in former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.
"Henry will be missed, but Pollard offers a more explosive option in a new offensive system," Bleacher Report writes.
But the upgrades didn't stop there. Arguably the most important changes came on the offensive line, where they used the draft and free agency to upgrade.
"After signing Lloyd Cushenberry III to start at center, the Titans used the seventh overall pick in the draft on tackle JC Latham. He figures to offer stability at left tackle, a spot the Titans desperately had to improve as second-year quarterback Will Levis becomes the full-time starter," Bleacher Report writes.
The biggest change, however, likely comes in the coaching slot as the Titans swapped out coach Mike Vrabel for Brian Callahan, the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator for the past five years.
If Callahan can transform this new cast of characters to fulfill his vision, the Titans may be the most improved offense when it is all said and done.
