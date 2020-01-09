Tannehill Ready to Stare Down Ravens' Pressure

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill has had the time of his professional life since he became the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback.

He has won eight of 11 games, including the first postseason appearance of his career. He led the NFL in passer rating during the regular season. And he set career-highs in a number of statistics.

Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, though, he won’t have a lot of time to pass. At least not as much as he’d like. The Ravens will see to that.

“We know that they bring a lot of zero pressure,” Tannehill said this week. “So, when they do that, they’ve got one more that you can block, and guys have to get open quickly. So, it'll be a challenge for us to take advantage of those man situations.”

According to ProFootballReference.com, seven NFL players blitzed 100 times or more during the regular season. Two were Ravens, led by linebacker Matt Judon who was second in the league with 150. Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was fifth with 110 and not far behind was safety Chuck Clark, whose 97 blitzes ranked eighth overall and were the most by any NFL defensive back. Linebacker Tyus Bowser also was in the top 20 with 76.

Often, it is more than one of them on a particular play.

By comparison, outside linebacker Harold Landry led the Titans with 76 blitzes, tied with Bowser for 17overall.

“Just know your answers, know where you can go with football,” Tannehill said. “Sometimes you’ve got to hang in, stare down the barrel and make a throw. There's going to be opportunities to get the ball out quickly, and then sometimes it's going to be hanging in there and try to make a play.”

One such instance was Saturday’s victory at New England. The Titans’ first touchdown was a 12-yard pass from Tannehill to tight end Anthony Firkser when the Patriots brought max pressure. Tannehill let go of the ball as a linebacker bore down on him and delivered an accurate throw that capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo analyzed the play during the broadcast of the game and noted: “This is what we’ve been seeing … over and over again. Tannehill, under pressure, is throwing the ball perfectly.”

Tannehill has shown that he is willing to hold the ball as long as necessary, or as long as possible to make a play. His average time to throw during the regular season was 2.9 seconds, which was longer than all but two starting quarterbacks for playoff teams (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins), according to NFL NextGen Stats.

The difference between his expected completion percentage (62.2) and actual completion percentage (70.3) easily was the best in the league.

There will be moments Saturday when he is short on time. The way Tannehill sees it, those are the times long gains are possible.

“You know, if we get a catch and run, break one tackle and it's a touchdown,” he said. “So, I know we have guys that can do that, and we just have to be clean. Be clean up front with our rules and who's blocking who. Then on the outside, just have to be able to get open and get the ball out.”