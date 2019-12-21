Reasons to Believe: Titans vs. Saints

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are fighting for their playoff lives. The New Orleans Saints are fighting for playoff positioning.

In other words, both teams have plenty at stake in Sunday’s matchup at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee (8-6) enters the weekend seventh in the AFC, which is one spot short of a postseason berth. A win does not secure a spot and a loss does not preclude one, but a victory will mean additional pressure on sixth-place Pittsburgh.

New Orleans (11-3) has clinched a division title but could finish as the NFC’s first, second on third seed. Claiming one of the top two spots means a bye into the second weekend of the postseason and a home game in the division round, which is plenty of incentive for any team.

Three reasons to believe the Titans will win Sunday

• One shot left: With Houston’s victory at Tampa Bay on Saturday, the only way the Titans can make the playoffs is earn the second wild card spot. The best way to do that is to win out and dare the Steelers to keep pace. Clarity can be a powerful motivator and a lot of ‘what ifs’ have been removed from the equation.

• Keeping score: Tennessee is one of eight teams that has allowed fewer than 20 points per game through the first 15 weeks. Of the other seven, six came into the week in position to make the playoffs. The Titans also lead the league in red zone scoring percentage (73.2). In other words, they take advantage of their opportunities to put points on the board and make it hard for opponents to do so.

• Finish with a flourish: In the eight games since Ryan Tannehill became the starting quarterback, Tennessee has scored 13 points or more in the fourth quarter six times. In some cases, that was enough to come from behind to win. In others, it was enough to create a comfortable margin of victory when all was said and done. This has become a team that is never out of it until the final whistle blows and sometimes, all any team needs is a chance.

Three reasons to believe the Titans will lose Sunday

• Division dominance: The Saints have won their first three games against the AFC South, each by an increasing margin – two over Houston, seven over Jacksonville and 27 over Indianapolis last Sunday. The only teams, thus far, to go undefeated in inter-league play this season are Baltimore and New England, the top two teams in the AFC. New Orleans still has a chance to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a victory in this one could go a long way in that regard.

• Keeping score: New Orleans is one of seven teams that averages 27 points per game of better through the first 15 weeks. The Saints have scored more than 30 points in each of the last two games and six of the past eight. Over the last three weeks they have outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points. It is a challenge to keep pace with that offense.

• Getting there: New Orleans’ defense is fourth in the league with 44 sacks, led by linebacker Cameron Jordan (pictured), who is tied for third individually with 13.5. The offensive line has been better in recent weeks, but the Titans were still one of three teams that had allowed 50 or more sacks coming into the weekend. If Ryan Tannehill is under pressure too often it will be difficult for the offense to do what it needs to so.

The bottom line

If they are to win this game, the Titans need to have their best performance of the season. They can’t allow it to become a high-scoring affair, so the defense will have to make some stops. They can’t think just a handful of points will win it, so the offense has to create and take advantage of scoring opportunities when they arise.

Tennessee played its way into playoff contention by beating teams with losing records. To remain firmly in the hunt, it must beat a team that has one of the league’s best records.