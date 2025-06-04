49ers Cut Former Titans OL
The Tennessee Titans are seeing a former player of theirs leave his latest spot in the NFL.
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have cut offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere. The move came after the team signed wide receiver Malik Knowles and moved pass rusher Josh Huff to the team's roster after passing his physical.
Petit-Frere signed a contract with the Niners on May 9, shortly after he was cut by the Titans. However, his time with the 49ers wasn't meant to last.
Petit-Frere was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, where he was expected to be a big-time contributor for the Titans. However, he ended up becoming a bust.
He started 16 games in his rookie season, but things began to go downhill going into 2023. He violated the league's anti-gambling policy while also dealing with injuries, resulting in just three appearances in 2023.
In 2024, Petit-Frere lost his starting job early in the season and was never able to recover, leading to his release back in April shortly before the draft.
Petit-Frere will look to catch on elsewhere going into the new season.
