Injury Places WR's Status for Sunday in Doubt

NASHVILLE – Tajaé Sharpe did not play much in last Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He might not play at all this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tennessee Titans downgraded the fourth-year wide receiver to questionable on Saturday. Sharpe was listed all week on the injury report with a hamstring issue but was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday.

His status for the game will be determined prior to kickoff Sunday.

Tennessee’s active roster currently includes six wide receivers, including Cody Hollister, who was promoted from the practice squad three weeks ago when Corey Davis was dealing with a hip injury. Hollister made his NFL debut that week when Davis sat out the contest against the Chiefs but was inactive last week against Jacksonville. Undrafted in 2017 out of Arkansas, he has yet to catch a pass in a regular season game.

If Sharpe can’t go, kickoff returner Kalif Raymond (four receptions, 85 yards) will get more of an opportunity with the offense.

Sharpe has played in all 11 games this season with six starts, including each of the last five games, but has just 13 receptions for 194 yards. He has, however, tied his career-high with two touchdown receptions. He was on the field for just nine plays – fewest among the team’s wide receivers – against the Jaguars and did not have a reception. It was the fourth time this season he went without a catch. His season-high is three receptions, against Tampa Bay.

Coaches have talked often about Sharpe’s versatility, which allows him to line up at any of the wide receiver positions in the offense.

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Sharpe has 80 receptions for 1,032 yards and six touchdowns in 43 career appearances (29 starts). He missed the entire 2017 season with a foot injury.

The Titans (6-5) face the Colts (6-5) in a key AFC South matchup on Sunday.