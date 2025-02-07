Shedeur Sanders Issues Blunt Response to Titans Question
When sorting through the short list of potential candidates the Tennessee Titans could land on with their first-overall pick, one of the names that has remained at the top of the list for some time now is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders is viewed as one of the few premier quarterback options in the prospect pool for this offseason right alongside Cam Ward, perhaps being the answer to the Titans' brewing questions under center.
Sanders has met with the Tennessee brass at the Senior Bowl, gotten rave reviews from the staff in their early exposure together, and has a ton of momentum to be the guy for the job.
However, when asked about a future with the Titans this week at the Super Bowl, Sanders kept things short.
"I don't know man," Sanders said when asked if things were looking good with Tennessee.
The response could just be common draft etiquette from incoming prospects trying to keep things on the down low. Signs have indicated that the process has gone well between Sanders and the Titans up to this point, but maybe there's more brewing behind the curtain.
Sanders had an electric year with the Buffaloes, posting 4,134 passing yards in 13 games, paired with 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 74.0% completion rate that led the entire country among quarterbacks.
There's enough to like with the Colorado quarterback to pin him as a top option for Tennessee. He's extremely accurate, has a well-renowned mental understanding of the game and position, and has the physical tools necessary to succeed as an NFL-level signal caller.
Yet, when looking around at guys like Cam Ward, or even those outside of the quarterback position like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, the decision may be a bit more difficult than expected for Tennessee.
The comment from Sanders might not be something to look too deep into, but it's something to take note of as we creep closer and closer to the Titans' inevitable decision.
The Titans will submit their long-awaited selection for their number one guy on April 24th at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!