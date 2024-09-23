Should Titans Bench Will Levis?
The Tennessee Titans are one of the few winless teams in the NFL after three weeks following their 30-14 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium.
When a team struggles early on in the season, questions are raised in regards to the quarterback position, and the Titans have to figure out what the best route is for them.
Many people are wondering whether Will Levis should remain the quarterback after a rough start, and there is a case for and against the move.
Why They Should
For a simple answer, Levis cannot take care of the football. The Titans lead the NFL with eight turnovers in the first three games, and the first two losses had giveaways directly associated with the team's seven-point losses to the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.
Levis also threw a pick-six against the Packers that was intercepted by All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.
While Levis has the arm talent, his decision-making doesn't resemble that of a franchise quarterback. If the Titans are prioritizing competing for a postseason spot, they should bench Levis in favor of Mason Rudolph.
Rudolph started the final three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, winning all of them en route to a Wild Card berth. Rudolph is a steady hand who threw zero interceptions during his tenure as the Steelers starter last year.
If the Titans want to salvage the season and go with a calmer player in the pocket, Rudolph may be the answer for now.
Why They Shouldn't
The chances of Rudolph being a franchise quarterback are slim. Levis has the full ceiling.
While the Titans have struggled through three weeks, it is only a short period of time. There are still 14 games left on the schedule, which is plenty of opportunity for Levis to turn things around.
He is under contract for the next two seasons after this one, so the Titans would want to keep him if he is capable enough.
Levis also hasn't benefitted from a strong offensive line. He was sacked eight times against the Packers, one of which forced a fumble that shouldn't fall on his shoulders.
If he had more time to throw, maybe Levis wouldn't be turning the ball over as frequently as he has been.
There may be pressure to bench Levis, especially after last year's top pick Bryce Young was demoted in favor of veteran Andy Dalton this week.
That being said, Levis has shown far more flashes than Young and still has the potential to be a starting quarterback.
He has some growing pains, which the Titans realize, and they are willing to go through those if it means they get their answer on Levis this season.
