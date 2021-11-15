PFF Grades: Simmons Shines a Second Straight Week

NASHVILLE – One thing became clear during the Tennessee Titans’ 23-21 victory over the Saints on Sunday: Jeffery Simmons’ assault on opposing quarterbacks shows no signs of slowing.

Simmons added two more sacks against the Saints, giving him five in the last two games – which is as many as he totaled in his first two seasons combined. The third-year defensive tackle now has seven and a half this season, the most of any interior defensive lineman in the league. Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is second with 6.0.

It was no surprise to see Simmons top the Pro Football Focus grades of the Titans’ latest victory at 85.5 against the Saints. He’s been over 79.0 in each of his last two contests.

Here’s a look at the other PFF highlights and lowlights for the Titans from Sunday’s game:

• Top Five Offensive Grades (at least 20 snaps) – Wide receiver Marcus Johnson led the way at 84.4, after totaling five catches for 100 yards – including 66 yards after catch. The next four were running back Adrian Peterson (67.3), tight end Geoff Swaim (67.0), wide receiver Chester Rogers (64.9) and right tackle David Quessenberry (64.7).

• Top Five Defensive Grades (at least 20 snaps) – As referenced earlier, Simmons (85.5) dominated play to finish with the best defensive grade, followed by defensive tackle Kyle Peko (84.7 in his first Titans game), cornerback Kristian Fulton (83.2), cornerback Elijah Molden (79.2) and cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (77.0).

• Struggling guards – Starting guards Rodger Saffold and Nate Davis struggled against the Saints, per PFF, recording overall grades of 40.4 and 41.8, respectively. Saffold’s run-blocking grade was 56.0, but his pass-blocking grade – after surrendering three quarterback pressures – was a mere 2.5. Davis had a 44.6 run-block grade and a 33.9-pass block grade. He gave up two quarterback pressures. The only two sacks allowed were by the tackles – one each by Taylor Lewan and Kendall Lamm (in the only snap he played).

• Thriving against the blitz – It wasn’t a big statistical day for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but he did post strong numbers when blitzed. Tannehill was blitzed six times, and he completed six-of-six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, posting a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. When not blitzed, Tannehill went 13-for-21, for 80 yards and zero touchdowns, posting a quarterback rating of 69.5.

• Three dropped passes – The Titans dropped three passes – one each by A.J. Brown, Jeremy McNichols and Anthony Firkser. Brown has seven drops in nine games this season, as many drops as he had all of last season – and three more than he had in his rookie season. Brown, who caught one of four targets for 16 yards, recorded a season-low PFF grade of 50.9.

• More Simmons – In addition to the numbers referenced earlier, Simmons led the Titans with four pressures (a combination of sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback hurries) against the Saints. Eight other Titans recorded one pressure. Simmons also batted down one pass.

• Top three corners thrive – The Titans’ top three cornerbacks – Fulton, Jenkins and Molden – all had good days. Fulton was targeted just once in 43 coverage snaps, and he broke up that pass attempt. Jenkins did allow a touchdown pass, but overall gave up three completions in six targets for just 25 yards. Molden surrendered just two completions on five targets for 17 yards and one first down. He was aided by one dropped pass.

• Jackson’s long day – It was a tough afternoon for cornerback Chris Jackson, who finished with a season-low 25.3 overall defensive grade – 25.1 in coverage. He allowed five completions on seven targets, surrendering 120 yards (including 39 yards after the catch), five first downs and a touchdown.