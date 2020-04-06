No Titans Make NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

Well, that’s a first. And not in a good way.

The NFL released its all-decade team for the 2010s on Monday, and there was no one from the Tennessee Titans among the 52 players and two head coaches.

That’s what happens when twice over a 10-year period you finish tied for the league’s worst record, you miss the playoffs eight times (including the first seven) and you never win more than nine games in a single season.

By comparison, the New England Patriots led all franchises with eight selections, seven players and coach Bill Belichick. The Kansas City Chiefs were next with six.

The Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers) were represented on the all-decade teams of the 1970s (Robert Brazile, Earl Campbell, Ken Houston and Billy Johnson), the 1980s (Billy Johnson and Mike Munchak), the 1990s (Mel Gray, Bruce Matthews and Mark Stepnoski) and the 2000s (Kevin Mawae).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee chose the all-decade team for the 2010s, which basically went two-deep at every position. It included four running backs but did not distinguish between halfback and fullback, so each was a primary ball carrier. It also included four wide receivers and four tackles without any attention paid to left or right side for the tackles or particular type of wide receiver.

At the very least, that group did have some players to consider.

Punter Brett Kern probably had the best case with three Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro nod. Only Johnny Hekker, the Rams’ punter for the best eight seasons, had more Pro Bowl appearances among punters (four). Plus, he is a four-time All-Pro, which made him a lock for the all-decade team. Kern, therefore, presumably lost out to Shane Lechler.

Jurrell Casey was a five-time Pro Bowler who was seventh among defensive tackles with 51 sacks, including 10.5 in 2013. Four defensive tackles had more than that in the 2010s, including all-decade selections Aaron Donald (four times) and Geno Atkins (twice). The other two selections, Ndamukong Suh and Geno Atkins, matched Casey’s five Pro Bowls.

Delanie Walker was a three-time Pro Bowler, but he ranked ninth among all tight ends for receptions, 10 in receiving yards and tied for 12 in touchdown receptions for the decade. Plus, there were five tight ends who made more Pro Bowl appearances.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan was a three-time Pro Bowler but eight tackles made four or more Pro Bowl appearances.