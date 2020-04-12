Three Bold Draft Moves Jon Robinson Could Make

NASHVILLE – Jon Robinson has proved that he is not timid when it comes to the NFL Draft.

In four years as the Tennessee Titans general manager he has – among other things – traded away the No. 1 overall pick, selected a player in the first round who was weeks removed from reconstructive knee surgery and has made as many as three separate deals on a single day of the draft.

So, it is reasonable to assume that – given the opportunity – he will make another bold move or two when the 2020 NFL Draft takes place a little more than a week from now.

With that in mind, here are some things he potentially could do that would turn some heads:

• Take a wide receiver in the first round: Some analysts say there are more wide receivers worthy of being taken in the first three rounds this year than are drafted in all seven rounds of a normal year.

If that is the case, it makes sense to wait and get one on the second day or even wait to see which ones fall to the third and then grab one. Plus, the Titans got a stud wide receiver in last year’s draft (A.J. Brown), they still have the fifth overall pick in 2017 at that position (Corey Davis) and added significant free agent last offseason (Adam Humphries). So, it’s not as if that is a position of need.

But what if most teams decide it is best to wait and focus on other aspects of their rosters in the first round? That could mean one of the better prospects in an unusually good group of wide receivers is available when it is Tennessee’s turn at No. 29. If so, that player could be too good to pass up with an eye toward beefing up the pass game.

• Draft a kicker: In the 60-year history of this franchise it has used just six picks on kickers. The last of those was in 1992, and none of the six were chosen before the ninth round (these days there are just seven rounds).

After last season, when four kickers combined to miss more field goal attempts (10) than they made (eight), this just might be the time to do it.

Georgia Southern’s Tyler Bass was good on nearly 80 percent of his field goal tries and the overwhelming majority of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. Rodrigo Blankenship never missed an extra point and made 82.5 percent of his field goal tries in four years as Georgia’s placekicker.

Each is worthy of being drafted and would provide a cheaper option than the minimum Greg Joseph, currently the only kicker on the roster, or any other veteran journeyman would require.

• Trade out of the first round: It is not a big move from where the Titans are to get to the second round. Chicago, Miami and the L.A. Rams are among the teams that have multiple second-round picks and might be willing to part with one as part of a package that would get Robinson to give up the No. 29 overall pick.

Only twice during the Titans era (1999-present) has this team not made a pick in the first round. The first was 2001, and Tennessee’s first pick that year was cornerback Andre Dyson (60 overall), who was a starter four years before he became a free agent. The other was 2004, and that draft produced three second-round selections, tight end Ben Troupe (No. 40), defensive end Travis LaBoy (No. 42) and defensive end Antwan Odom (No. 57). All were good players for a time but not necessarily difference-makers.

Currently, the Titans have one second-round selection (No. 61 overall). If they can hang on to that one and add one somewhere in the top 50, they might not miss their first-round choice much – if at all.