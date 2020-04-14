Mock Check: Kiper Changes Course

Mel Kiper has changed his mind.

About which player the Tennessee Titans will take in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. About which position. About which side of the ball.

Kiper, the venerable ESPN draft analyst, published his latest mock Tuesday morning. It covers two rounds and projects the Titans will take players on defense with each of their two selections.

In the first round, No. 29, Kiper selects Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, who is a popular choice for Tennessee at that spot. Kiper’s ESPN colleague Todd McShay saw Gross-Matos as Tennessee’s choice two weeks ago in his most recent mock draft. NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund came to the same conclusion in her analytics-based mock.

In his previous mock, Kiper had tackle Ezra Cleveland of Boise State going to the Titans at No. 29.

Gross-Matos (6-5, 264) is No. 32 on SI.com's big board.

He is an effective pass rusher who had nine and a half sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a true junior in 2019. He had eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 2018.

Some analysts see him as a better fit in a 4-3 scheme as opposed to the 3-4 the Titans employ, but Kiper sees versatility rather than uncertainty. “He would likely play end in the Titans' 3-4 defense, but he could play outside linebacker, too,” he said.

In the second round (No. 61), Kiper sees Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs as the choice. The Titans’ need for a cornerback is apparent and Diggs (6-2, 207), the younger brother of Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs, allowed a 30 percent completion rate last season when he was the primary defender, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Diggs, at No. 27, is actually ranked ahead of Gross-Matos on SI.com's big board.

“Tennessee could use an injection of talent at the cornerback spot,” Kiper wrote. “Diggs … is still raw, but he has the tools to be an NFL starter.”