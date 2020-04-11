AllTitans
Mock Check: A First-Round 'Steal'

David Boclair

CBSSports.com’s Patrik Walker released his “one and only” mock draft Saturday and it has the Tennessee Titans selecting a player he believes will be “one of the biggest steals of the first round.”

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun started his college career as a dual-threat quarterback but got on the field as a reserve linebacker during his redshirt-season (2016). A foot injury forced him to sit out all of 2017 but over the last two years he started every game and developed into a player who spent a lot of time in opposing backfields and earned second-team All-America recognition last fall.

He is the No. 39 overall prospect on SI.com’s big board.

At 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, Baun does not have the preferred size for an outside linebacker, but he overcomes that deficiency with elite intelligence and athleticism. He was among the nation’s leaders last season with 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

Says Walker:

A position change helped Baun find his true calling as a linebacker, and his 12.5 sacks put him on the Titans' radar. Still available as Day 1 comes to a close, Tennessee will eventually discover this is one of the biggest steals of the first round.

Baun is not a prototypical edge rusher and he is not a player who shows up in other mock drafts for the Titans – or anywhere else in the first round, for that matter – but he is an intriguing prospect, to say the least.

Observations: Numerous draft analysts say Baun compares favorably to Kyle Van Noy, whose career took off the last three years in New England after two-plus seasons with Detroit, which drafted him. There’s no question that there are many similarities in the way the Titans and Patriots evaluate players, which makes it seem more realistic that Baun would be a target for general manager Jon Robinson. … He does not have the production over multiple seasons that Robinson typically prefers (he had just two and a half career sacks before last season) but his background suggests a versatility that this franchise likes. … Some analysts say Baun will be at his best if a team is willing to move him around, and under coach Mike Vrabel the Titans have shown they can – and will – get creative with personnel packages. … He is not an obvious choice, but when you think about it, it’s not out of the question either.

