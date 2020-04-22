It is becoming vogue for NFL draft analysts to predict the Tennessee Titans will take an offensive lineman with their first-round selection Thursday.

Tuesday, Sports Illustrated Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer and NFL.com analyst Charles Davis went that way in their latest mock drafts. Breer went with Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 while Davis went with USC’s Austin Jackson.

Those choices came a day after Peter King of NBC Sports projected Wilson as the Titans’ pick.

The thought process is obvious. The most notable of Tennessee’s free agent departures this offseason was Jack Conklin, a first-round pick in 2016 (eighth overall) and their starting right tackle for each of the past four seasons. Jackson (6-6, 310) is a guy who occasionally has been mentioned as a potential Titans’ target throughout the pre-draft process. Wilson (6-7, 340) has gained momentum as a possible first-round pick in recent weeks.

In contrast, Breer sees Jackson as the No. 18 overall selection by Miami. Davis does not have Wilson among his 32 first-round selections.

Says Breer: “Losing Conklin leaves a hole on the right side of the offensive line. And while the Titans, like the Seahawks, are planning to be all ears on offers for the 29th pick, having a big, physical right tackle like Wilson right in front of them may be too much to pass on.”

Says Davis: “I'm going with an OT with upside to fill free-agent departure Jack Conklin’s spot at right tackle. I do keep hearing that the Titans like Auburn DE Marlon Davidson’s physical play, though.”

Davidson, it should be noted, will be the Titans’ top choice according to SI.com and MMQB senior writer Jenny Vrentas, who published her mock draft last week.

Observations: There is no doubt that the Titans need a young tackle. General manager Jon Robinson noted on Monday, though, that this draft offers more potential pros at that spot than most years. And there are more obvious holes in the roster that must be addressed in this draft. It seems more likely, therefore, that tackle will be addressed on Day Two or even Day Three. … Most analysts believe that there are four bona fide superstar tackles in this draft. Many see Jackson (pictured) as the best of the rest, and it is likely that a team in the second half of the first round that needs a tackle will make a move to get him well before No. 29. … Jackson has played primarily left tackle at USC but looks like a guy who could play the right side in the NFL, if needed. Wilson was a two-year starter at right tackle for Georgia and is the prototypical road-grader at that spot, particularly for an NFL offense such as Tennessee’s.