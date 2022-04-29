Ten Potential Day 2 Targets

General manager Jon Robinson has one pick in the second round and two in the third after a pair of trades during Thursday's first round.

NASHVILLE – Heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans’ needs look much the same as they did before the draft began: offensive line, wide receiver and tight end with quarterback serving as a wildcard.

However, the Titans are far better prepared to make a second-day haul following Thursday’s wheeling and dealing.

The cost was huge of course. A.J. Brown, one of the game’s best young receivers, was traded to Philadelphia. But in addition to drafting wide receiver Treylon Burks – who’s often been compared to Brown – in the first round, the Titans now have a second-round pick (No. 35 overall) and two third-round picks (No. 69 and 90 overall). The 35th and 69th selections were added through two deals on Thursday.

So who’s on the board that might tempt the Titans in the second or third round tonight?

Here’s a look at 10 prospects that might intrigue:

• G/T Darian Kinnard (Kentucky) – The scouting report on the 6-5, 322-pound Kinnard comes with a heavy dose of nasty, which would fit well into the preferred temperament of the Titans up front. He’s also considered an excellent run blocker, which is very important to an offense that is still likely to run through Derrick Henry. Kinnard played tackle for the Wildcats, but most analysts feel he’s likely to be a guard in the NFL.

• WR John Metchie (Alabama) – With two big men – Robert Woods and Burks – likely to line up outside, the 5-11, 187-pound Metchie could be an excellent slot component to the passing game. He received high praise from Alabama coach Nick Saban for his toughness, his ability to get open and his versatility. Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC Championship last season, but assuming he can return to full health, his excellent route-running, vertical ability and willingness to block would be attractive options for the Titans.

• WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan) – The 5-10, 195-pound Moore had an excellent final college season, catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards (13.6-yard average) and 10 touchdowns. He likely projects as a slot receiver in the NFL, with his speed adding a vertical element to that position. His ability to separate quickly off the line would only be enhanced playing with two big wideouts likely to attract attention.

• WR George Pickens (South Carolina) – Pickens was limited to four games at the end of last season because he tore his ACL during spring practices, but the 6-3, 195-pounder would seem to fit right into the type of receiver the Titans have regularly collected under general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel. He’s big and strong enough to win a lot of contested catches, but is also fast enough (4.47 40-yard dash) that he’s a legitimate deep threat. Pickens produced 14 touchdown catches on just 90 catches over parts of three seasons.

• WR Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) – The 6-3, 211-pound Pierce ran a strong 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, recorded a 40-inch vertical jump and registered a 79-inch wingspan. But what stands out most in the on-field scouting reports on Pierce is his ability to stack cornerbacks behind him, leading to his downfield production. That’s one big reason Pierce averaged 17.5 yards per reception on 106 catches over three seasons. His ability to serve as a deep threat would be an excellent asset for the Titans.

• T Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan) – Thought by many to be a first-round pick, the 6-6, 300-pound Raimann is almost certainly the top tackle still on the market. An Austrian native who got a late start on football, he graded out extremely well in both run- and pass-blocking, per Pro Football Focus. He’s a natural left tackle, but the Titans could start him at right tackle – where there is a void – and then eventually move him to left tackle when Taylor Lewan is no longer on the roster.

• QB Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) – I never thought it was likely the Titans would go with a quarterback in Round One, but Round Two seems like a safer bet – now that the team has already added a more proven NFL prospect in Burks. Liberty’s Malik Willis is rated higher by most analysts, and would certainly also be a potential selection. But the Titans know Ridder very well, thanks to Vrabel’s close friendship with Bearcats coach Luke Fickell. The 6-3, 211-pound Ridder threw a combined 49 touchdown passes versus 14 interceptions over his last two seasons, and gets high marks for his athleticism and leadership. A lack of consistent accuracy is the concern that most often pops up when it comes to Ridder.

• TE Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State) – Ruckert wasn’t a prolific pass-catcher in the Buckeyes’ offense, but he produced when called upon. The 6-5, 252-pound Ruckert totaled 12 touchdowns on just 54 receptions, averaging a score every 4.5 catches. He’s considered a strong, aggressive run-blocker as well, which checks off a significant box for the Titans.

• WR Christian Watson (North Dakota State) – The 6-4, 208-pound Watson is one of the draft’s most intriguing prospects, a big man with great speed (4.36 40-yard dash) and some of the most tantalizing overall athletic skills at his position in years. Watson averaged 20.4 yards per catch and posted 14 touchdowns on 105 career catches. He’s also considered a strong run-blocker and a natural special-teams standout. The question on Watson is how well he’d make the leap from the FCS level, and how long it would take him to polish his game to NFL standards.

• TE Jelani Woods (Virginia) – The 6-7, 259-pound Woods did a great job using his giant frame to shield smaller defenders last season, and he was an absolute load to bring down. Woods made 11 contested catches (eighth in the country among tight ends, per PFF) last season and forced 11 missed tackles (tied for eighth among tight ends). In 11 games last season, Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards (13.6-yard average) and eight touchdowns.