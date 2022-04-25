Glennon's Final Titans Seven-Round Mock

NASHVILLE – One of the messages the Titans have sent consistently since the end of the 2021 season is the desire to get better around quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

That process began in March when the Titans traded for veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and signed tight end Austin Hooper during free agency.

Expect the Titans to continue down that same path when the NFL Draft gets underway with Thursday night’s first round, as the Titans still look needy at offensive line, wide receiver and tight end.

The Titans currently have seven selections, beginning with the 26th overall pick in the first round and continuing as follows: third round (90th overall); fourth round (131st overall and 143rd overall); fifth round (169th overall); sixth round (204th overall and 219th overall).

Here’s my final seven-round Titans mock draft, featuring offensive selections with the first three picks – and with four of the seven picks overall: