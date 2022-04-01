NFL Draft Bible's Seven-Round Titans Mock

Texas A&M Guard Kenyon Green is seen as a good place for general manager Jon Robinson to start with his seven selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

More than two weeks since the start of the NFL’s new contract year, the Tennessee Titans still have holes to fill on their roster.

They have re-signed a number of important players, added a few free agents and even traded for a notable wide receiver. Still, there is uncertainty when it comes to two starters on the offensive line, the need for more proven talent at tight end and the projected depth and rotation at cornerback is decidedly undetermined.

The next step in the roster-building process is the NFL Draft, which is set for April 28-30.

As of now, the Titans are slated to make seven selections, albeit only two on the first two days, their first-round choice (26th overall) and their third-round pick (90th overall). The second-round pick was sent to Atlanta last year in the trade for wide receiver Julio Jones.

The NFL Draft Bible (part of the SI.com FanNation network) revealed its latest Titans mock draft this week, and not surprisingly, all those area of need were addressed.

The seven selections start with a replacement for Rodger Saffold at left guard and includes a tight end and a cornerback among the top four selections.

A rundown of the players taken in NFL Draft Bible’s Tennessee Titans mock:

• First round (26th overall): Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

• Third round (90th overall): Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

• Fourth round: (131st overall): Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

• Fourth round (143rd overall): Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

• Fifth round (169th overall): Micah McFadden, ILB, Indiana

• Sixth round (203rd overall): Cordell Volson, T, North Dakota State

• Sixth round (219th overall): Marquan McCall, NT, Kentucky