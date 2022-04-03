Who Stayed? Who Left? Who is Still Waiting?
NASHVILLE – When the Tennessee Titans’ season ended with a playoff loss in January, the future of dozens of players was unclear.
As is the case every year, plenty of personnel questions needed to be answered. Who would be re-signed? Who would leave via free agency? Who would be released, whether for salary-cap reasons or poor performance?
Months later, the uncertainty – in most cases – is gone.
Here is a rundown of who’s gone where for the Titans since the season came to an end (salary numbers courtesy of OverTheCap.com):
RE-SIGNED (14 players)
• Edge Ola Adeniyi – Signed a one-year deal (terms undisclosed). Strong special-teams player chipped in with good work on the edge.
• K Randy Bullock – Signed a two-year, $4.68 million deal. Provided some stability at a position that had for years been a carousel.
• ILB Dylan Cole – Signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal. Produced 10 special teams tackles and a forced fumble in nine games last year.
• LS Morgan Cox – Signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal. One of the best in the business remains in his home state.
• RB Dontrell Hilliard – Signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal. Provides a change of pace and a pass-catcher in the backfield.
• Edge Harold Landry – Signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal. Monster contract, but a huge retention for Titans.
• OL Corey Levin – Signed a one-year, $1 million deal last month, a day after he’d been released by Titans. Provides versatile depth on the offensive line.
• C Ben Jones – Signed a two-year, $14 million deal. The anchor of the offensive line will return.
• CB Buster Skrine – Signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal. Was a good, experienced addition last season.
• TE Geoff Swaim – Signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Contributed in the run and pass game, will do more of the same in 2022.
• DL Teair Tart – Signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. Played a lot early last year, but was inactive for six games and the playoff contest.
• WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – Signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. Big boost to a depleted receiver corps last year, posted 38 catches and four touchdowns.
• RB Jordan Wilkins – Signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. On practice squad last year but carried 195 times for 951 yards in three seasons with Colts.
ª QB Logan Woodside – Signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. Extensive experience in the system but has only thrown three NFL passes.
SIGNED ELSEWHERE (7 players)
• FB Khari Blasingame – Signed a one-year, $965,00 deal with Bears. Good blocker and special-teams player, lost job to Tory Carter.
• LB Jayon Brown – Signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with Raiders. Only two seasons removed from a 105-tackle season in 2019, but played sparingly down the stretch last year.
• S Dane Cruikshank – Signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with Bears. Always a special-teams producer, he saw by far his most extensive time on defense last season.
• RB Darrynton Evans – Claimed off waivers by Bears, who will pay remaining two years and $2.1 million on his deal. A bust of a third-round pick, was limited by injury to 16 carries in two years.
• RB D’Onta Foreman – Signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Panthers. Proved a great fill-in for Derrick Henry last season and earned himself a bigger paycheck elsewhere.
• DL Kyle Peko – Signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with Raiders. Provided Titans with some nice rotational depth from November on last year.
• G Rodger Saffold – Signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Bills. Very productive three-year starter for Titans, but couldn’t stay healthy last year.
STILL ON THE MARKET (16 players)
• WR Cam Batson – The 5-8, 175-pounder is an easy underdog to route for, but wound up on injured reserve in two of last three years.
• LB B.J. Bello – Went on injured reserve last August and didn’t play for Titans.
• DL Trevon Coley – Went on injured reserve last August and didn’t play for Titans.
• LB Nick Dzubnar – Totaled a team-high 24 special-teams tackles combined over last two seasons.
• LB Rashaan Evans – A disappointing end to the tenure of Titans’ first-round pick in 2018, as Evans was inactive for the playoff game against Cincinnati.
• S Matthias Farley – Saw plenty of special-teams work, tied with Dzubnar for first in special-teams tackles with 11 last year.
• K Sam Ficken – Looked like he was the Titans’ guy for 2021 until getting hurt just before the opener.
• TE Anthony Firkser – It felt like Firkser missed a chance to shine last season, totaling 34 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
• CB Greg Mabin – Helped an injury-depleted cornerback group with two solid starts last season.
• CB Jackrabbit Jenkins – Cap casualty for Titans after a solid season who brought experience to a young cornerback group.
• WR Marcus Johnson – Looked like he might be a good comeback story last year, but familiar injury pattern re-surfaced.
• T Kendall Lamm – A swing and a miss in free agency last season, as Lamm played 87 snaps in 2021 after signing a two-year, $6.8 million contract.
• TE MyCole Pruitt – Might have factored into the tight-end picture this year after seeing his most extensive playing time last year. But a severe ankle injury in the regular-season finale will require extensive rehabilitation.
• T David Quessenberry – One of the few names on this list the Titans might still consider re-signing, as he started 17 games last year. But the guess is the Titans would want him as more of a swing guy, which would obviously mean a different contract than a starter.
• Edge Derick Roberson – Over the last couple seasons, it always seemed more about potential than production for Roberson.
• WR Chester Rogers – Contributed 30 catches last season from the slot, but playing time waned down the stretch.