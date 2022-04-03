Skip to main content

Who Stayed? Who Left? Who is Still Waiting?

A full accounting of all of what has happened with all of the Tennessee Titans' restricted and unrestricted free agents since the start of the 2022 NFL contract year.

NASHVILLE – When the Tennessee Titans’ season ended with a playoff loss in January, the future of dozens of players was unclear.

As is the case every year, plenty of personnel questions needed to be answered. Who would be re-signed? Who would leave via free agency? Who would be released, whether for salary-cap reasons or poor performance?

Months later, the uncertainty – in most cases – is gone.

Here is a rundown of who’s gone where for the Titans since the season came to an end (salary numbers courtesy of OverTheCap.com):

RE-SIGNED (14 players)

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.

• Edge Ola Adeniyi – Signed a one-year deal (terms undisclosed). Strong special-teams player chipped in with good work on the edge.

• K Randy Bullock – Signed a two-year, $4.68 million deal. Provided some stability at a position that had for years been a carousel.

• ILB Dylan Cole – Signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal. Produced 10 special teams tackles and a forced fumble in nine games last year.

• LS Morgan Cox – Signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal. One of the best in the business remains in his home state.

• RB Dontrell Hilliard – Signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal. Provides a change of pace and a pass-catcher in the backfield.

• Edge Harold Landry – Signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal. Monster contract, but a huge retention for Titans.

• OL Corey Levin – Signed a one-year, $1 million deal last month, a day after he’d been released by Titans. Provides versatile depth on the offensive line.

• C Ben Jones – Signed a two-year, $14 million deal. The anchor of the offensive line will return.

• CB Buster Skrine – Signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal. Was a good, experienced addition last season.

• TE Geoff Swaim – Signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Contributed in the run and pass game, will do more of the same in 2022.

• DL Teair Tart – Signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. Played a lot early last year, but was inactive for six games and the playoff contest.

• WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – Signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. Big boost to a depleted receiver corps last year, posted 38 catches and four touchdowns.

• RB Jordan Wilkins – Signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. On practice squad last year but carried 195 times for 951 yards in three seasons with Colts.

ª QB Logan Woodside – Signed a one-year, $895,000 deal. Extensive experience in the system but has only thrown three NFL passes.

SIGNED ELSEWHERE (7 players)

Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold III (76) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

• FB Khari Blasingame – Signed a one-year, $965,00 deal with Bears. Good blocker and special-teams player, lost job to Tory Carter.

• LB Jayon Brown – Signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with Raiders. Only two seasons removed from a 105-tackle season in 2019, but played sparingly down the stretch last year.

• S Dane Cruikshank – Signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with Bears. Always a special-teams producer, he saw by far his most extensive time on defense last season.

• RB Darrynton Evans – Claimed off waivers by Bears, who will pay remaining two years and $2.1 million on his deal. A bust of a third-round pick, was limited by injury to 16 carries in two years.

• RB D’Onta Foreman – Signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Panthers. Proved a great fill-in for Derrick Henry last season and earned himself a bigger paycheck elsewhere.

• DL Kyle Peko – Signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with Raiders. Provided Titans with some nice rotational depth from November on last year.

• G Rodger Saffold – Signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Bills. Very productive three-year starter for Titans, but couldn’t stay healthy last year.

STILL ON THE MARKET (16 players)

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.

• WR Cam Batson – The 5-8, 175-pounder is an easy underdog to route for, but wound up on injured reserve in two of last three years.

• LB B.J. Bello – Went on injured reserve last August and didn’t play for Titans.

• DL Trevon Coley – Went on injured reserve last August and didn’t play for Titans.

• LB Nick Dzubnar – Totaled a team-high 24 special-teams tackles combined over last two seasons.

• LB Rashaan Evans – A disappointing end to the tenure of Titans’ first-round pick in 2018, as Evans was inactive for the playoff game against Cincinnati.

• S Matthias Farley – Saw plenty of special-teams work, tied with Dzubnar for first in special-teams tackles with 11 last year.

• K Sam Ficken – Looked like he was the Titans’ guy for 2021 until getting hurt just before the opener.

• TE Anthony Firkser – It felt like Firkser missed a chance to shine last season, totaling 34 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

• CB Greg Mabin – Helped an injury-depleted cornerback group with two solid starts last season.

• CB Jackrabbit Jenkins – Cap casualty for Titans after a solid season who brought experience to a young cornerback group.

• WR Marcus Johnson – Looked like he might be a good comeback story last year, but familiar injury pattern re-surfaced.

• T Kendall Lamm – A swing and a miss in free agency last season, as Lamm played 87 snaps in 2021 after signing a two-year, $6.8 million contract.

• TE MyCole Pruitt – Might have factored into the tight-end picture this year after seeing his most extensive playing time last year. But a severe ankle injury in the regular-season finale will require extensive rehabilitation.

• T David Quessenberry – One of the few names on this list the Titans might still consider re-signing, as he started 17 games last year. But the guess is the Titans would want him as more of a swing guy, which would obviously mean a different contract than a starter.

• Edge Derick Roberson – Over the last couple seasons, it always seemed more about potential than production for Roberson.

• WR Chester Rogers – Contributed 30 catches last season from the slot, but playing time waned down the stretch.

