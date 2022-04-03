Who Stayed? Who Left? Who is Still Waiting?

A full accounting of all of what has happened with all of the Tennessee Titans' restricted and unrestricted free agents since the start of the 2022 NFL contract year.

NASHVILLE – When the Tennessee Titans’ season ended with a playoff loss in January, the future of dozens of players was unclear.

As is the case every year, plenty of personnel questions needed to be answered. Who would be re-signed? Who would leave via free agency? Who would be released, whether for salary-cap reasons or poor performance?

Months later, the uncertainty – in most cases – is gone.

Here is a rundown of who’s gone where for the Titans since the season came to an end (salary numbers courtesy of OverTheCap.com):