Titans Add Cowboys Coach to Staff
The Tennessee Titans continue to make adjustments to their coaching staff, and this time, they'll be adding a former player onto the sidelines.
According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are adding former Tennessee safety and Dallas Cowboys assistant Rayna Stewart to their special teams staff. Stewart joins aboard with new special teams coordinator John Fassel.
Stewart was a part of the Titans' organization for the first two years of his career-- being drafted to the Oilers in the fifth round in 1996-- and was a part of the team's move from Houston to Tennessee. He also spent a season with the Miami Dolphins, and two with the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish his career.
Stewart has been a part of the Cowboys staff since the 2022 season. Before that, he was on board with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2022. Like his playing career, he also started coaching with the Titans, beginning as a quality control coach in 2009.
Now, Stewart will return to a familiar place to coach on the sidelines.
After the Titans put up among the league's worst special teams performances in the NFL last season, Stewart will hopefully add to Fassel's new unit to help bring things back up to speed.
