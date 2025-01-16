Titans Address Two Major Needs in Latest Draft Prediction
With their regular season at a close and final record settled, the Tennessee Titans are unofficially on the clock for the NFL draft this offseason with their first number-one overall pick since 1978.
As a result, early predictions for how the Titans' selection could end up in late April have already begun to file in around the league.
The team has yet to sort out their front office layout and who could take control as their next general manager, but the speculations for how Tennessee could approach the top of this draft have continued.
The Athletic and Dane Brugler are the latest to emerge with their projections in a two-round mock draft based on conversations with NFL and college sources.
For the Titans at one, the decision likely comes down to two options: stick and pick the franchise's quarterback for the future or potentially turn a different direction by trading away the selection to another needy team. Regardless of the outcome, it's a good problem to have.
"The incoming general manager in Tennessee will inherit a great opportunity — either invest in a quarterback at No. 1 or trade the pick to a quarterback-needy team," Brugler wrote. "Any other outcome would be surprising."
But when tasked to make his prediction, Brugler decided to keep the Titans at one without a trade in place. Instead of a blockbuster going down, Miami quarterback Cam Ward ultimately landed in the top spot as Tennessee's signal caller.
"However, in this mock, the Titans decide Ward is an upgrade over their current quarterback situation," Brugler continued. "His loose play style won’t be for everyone, but his ability to create explosive plays and the gradual improvements he has shown each year are promising aspects of his profile. Some scouts have compared Ward’s upside to that of Steve McNair, which would be music to the ears of fans in Nashville.
Ward has been a popular name linked to the Titans amid their recent quarterback troubles, and it's easy to see the appeal. He ended his season at Miami with 4,313 yards through the air on a 67.2% completion rate paired with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
At 6-foot-2 size with stellar playmaking abilities and strong arm talent, the ceiling could be high for the Miami product — and may be the best choice on the board for Tennessee as a Will Levis replacement.
The projections didn't end there for Brugler, though, as the Titans also picked up an impact playmaker later down the board with their second-round pick, this time on the defensive side fo the football.
With their 35th pick in the draft, Brugler pinned the Titans to select Ohio State edge Jack Sawyer to help provide a boost to the front seven on the defensive line.
Sawyer has been a huge part of the Buckeyes' defensive unit during his senior season, posting 56 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception through a 15-game sample size.
He also secured the massive highlight play during Ohio State's College Football Playoff clash vs. Texas of a forced fumble and recovery on Quinn Ewers, cementing his team's spot in the championship match.
If Sawyer ends up as the pick at the top of the second, it's hard to dislike seeing the Titans bring that type of big-game playmaker to Nashville. The acquisition would also add some talent off the edge for their defense — a unit ranking bottom five in the league for sacks and pressures through 2024.
The 2025 draft still stands a considerable distance away, kicking off in Green Bay on April 24th. In the meantime, keep an eye on these two selections being on the table once the Titans are on the clock.
