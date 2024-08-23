Titans All-Pro Signing Opens Super Bowl Window
The Tennessee Titans are entering the season with many new faces on the sideline and the field.
New head coach Brian Callahan is enacting his new system and it has the team in a good spot going into the season. In order to fulfill his vision, the Titans have called upon several veterans, some with experience working with Callahan and others that aren't coming to Tennessee to lose.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes the Titans' veteran free agent signing could push them towards contention in the upcoming season.
"Jamal Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and still just 28 years old, while 31-year-old Shane Ray once had an eight-season campaign in Denver and could be motivated in what is likely his last NFL shot. Quandre Diggs is coming off a 95-tackle age-30 campaign in Seattle," Gagnon writes. "Those guys might not put Tennessee over the top, but if they can click in an experienced defense and Levis can excel thanks in part to a battle-tested receiving corps featuring Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd along with the returning DeAndre Hopkins, who knows."
The Titans have a very wide range of outcomes for the upcoming season. After coming in last place in the AFC South a year ago with a 6-11 record, there's reason to believe the Titans could finish in fourth once again. However, they spent in free agency like a team that's going for a division title, and that's important in a jam-packed AFC South where every team has a chance to be competitive.
The Titans made the moves necessary to be a better team in the upcoming season, but they still need to execute and carry out the vision that the coaching staff and front office have laid out.
The Titans will play in the preseason finale on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
