Titans Find New Secondary Coach in Familiar Place

NASHVILLE – Anthony Midget, the Houston Texans secondary coach for the past two seasons, will join the Tennessee Titans in the same capacity, according to a Houston Chronicle report Tuesday.

The 41-year-old spent six seasons on Houston’s staff, the first four when Titans coach Mike Vrabel also was an assistant coach there. Midget was the Texans’ assistant secondary coach for four seasons before he was promoted in 2018.

The Titans have not announced the move. Their secondary coach for the past two seasons, Kerry Coombs, recently left to become defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Tennessee also needs a defensive coordinator following Dean Pees’ retirement.

Midget played college football at Virginia Tech, where he was three-year starter (1997-99) and a third-team All-American in his final season. That year the Hokies played in the BCS Championship game.

He began his coaching career as a high school assistant in Florida (2003-06) and then served as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in 2007. From there, he spent five seasons at Georgia State as secondary coach/special teams coordinator (2008-11) and then defensive coordinator (2012). In 2013, he was secondary coach at Penn State under current Texans coach Bill O’Brien and followed O’Brien to the NFL.

Midget becomes the fourth member of Vrabel’s staff with whom he also worked at Houston.