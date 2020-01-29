AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Find New Secondary Coach in Familiar Place

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Anthony Midget, the Houston Texans secondary coach for the past two seasons, will join the Tennessee Titans in the same capacity, according to a Houston Chronicle report Tuesday.

The 41-year-old spent six seasons on Houston’s staff, the first four when Titans coach Mike Vrabel also was an assistant coach there. Midget was the Texans’ assistant secondary coach for four seasons before he was promoted in 2018.

The Titans have not announced the move. Their secondary coach for the past two seasons, Kerry Coombs, recently left to become defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Tennessee also needs a defensive coordinator following Dean Pees’ retirement.

Midget played college football at Virginia Tech, where he was three-year starter (1997-99) and a third-team All-American in his final season. That year the Hokies played in the BCS Championship game.

He began his coaching career as a high school assistant in Florida (2003-06) and then served as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in 2007. From there, he spent five seasons at Georgia State as secondary coach/special teams coordinator (2008-11) and then defensive coordinator (2012). In 2013, he was secondary coach at Penn State under current Texans coach Bill O’Brien and followed O’Brien to the NFL.

Midget becomes the fourth member of Vrabel’s staff with whom he also worked at Houston.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeMarco Murray Makes Another Move in Post-Playing Career

Former Tennessee Titans running back is the new running backs coach at the University of Oklahoma

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Recalling Mariota's Best Moments With Titans

Quarterback's first five NFL seasons included some memorable performances

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Rams Tackle Laments Saffold's Departure

Left guard's former team missed his experience, ability after move to Tennessee Titans

David Boclair

Tannehill Scores Big in Pro Bowl

Tennessee Titans quarterback's first pass produces the longest gain for either team and a touchdown

David Boclair

Cornerback Is Latest to Agree to Futures Contract

Kenneth Durden played five games in 2018, has been on the practice squad in each of the past three seasons

David Boclair

Casey's Pro Bowl Thoughts Run Wild

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman has made it known he would like to play a little offense this year

David Boclair

Derrick Henry Says He'd 'Definitely' Like to Stay With Titans

NFL's leading rusher briefly addresses his pending free agency in Pro Bowl interview

David Boclair

Prioritizing the Titans' Potential Free Agents

Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Jack Conklin, Logan Ryan among players whose contracts are up

David Boclair

Linebacker Agrees to Futures Contract

Josh Smith was with the Titans briefly in training camp and on the practice squad late in the season

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Titans' Playoff Run Ends Short of Super Bowl

Tennessee started well but saw its season end with a 35-24 defeat in the AFC Championship

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55