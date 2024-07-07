Titans LB Due for Breakout Season
Tennessee Titans linebacker/edge rusher Arden Key is entering his 7th season in the NFL and should be on every breakout candidate's watch.
The 28-year-old is entering his second season as a Titan and has a strong belief in new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.
The intensity that he brings every day. He's the same guy every day coming in. He demands detail. If we mess up out there we're starting over. There's no 'Ah, we'll see it later or move on to the next play.' We're gonna fix the problem right then and there..
Wilson was on the coaching staff of the number one defense last year that led the NFL in sacks where Key showed excitement with a smile and said the intensity Wilson brings is exciting.
This comes as no surprise as Titans safety Armani Hooker also said the defense is more aggressive on the Titans website.
Last year for the Ravens EDGE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney had 9.5 sacks in 15 games started last season.
Applying more pressure should work in Key’s favor. The linebacker had 6 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 4 tackles for loss last season starting in just 9 games. He also had a 69.4 grade on Pro Football Focus.
The Titans were mediocre at sacking the quarterback last season ranking 17th across the league in that department and with the addition of T’Vondre Sweat, Key should have more of an opportunity for 1 on 1 pass rushing attempts to get to the quarterback.
With the new system, Key has an opportunity for him to carve out a full-time role and potentially get double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. If he can achieve that, the linebacker may find a long-term home in Tennessee.
