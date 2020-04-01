AllTitans
Titans Add Another From Atlanta

David Boclair

The Atlanta Falcons were not a playoff team last season.

They had some players who caught the attention of the Tennessee Titans, though.

Tuesday, the Titans agreed to contract veteran defensive end Jack Crawford. The 31-year-old spent the last three years with the Falcons and had his best season (2018) with career-highs of six sacks and 35 tackles.

A fifth-round pick by Oakland in 2012, he has played 93 career games (27 starts) for the Falcons, Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, the majority of them as a backup. Crawford has appeared in just one playoff game in his career, a loss with Dallas in 2016.

The 6-foot-5, 288-pounder becomes the fourth free agent added to this roster and the third who comes from Atlanta, a team that lost seven of its first eight in 2019 but won its last four and finished 7-9. Tennessee also signed outside linebacker Vic Beasley and backup offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo.

DEC Management, which represents Crawford, announced the move on Twitter.

Crawford was a college teammate of Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones for two seasons at Penn State. Born in England, he moved to the United States when he was 17 years old and played football for the first time.

His addition helps fill a spot in the defense created when Jurrell Casey was traded to Denver. Immediately, he becomes the oldest member of the defensive line and one of eight players on the current roster who are 30 or older.

“There is nothing that outweighs effort and consistency,” Crawford told NFL.com last season. “That's not just your performance, that's everything that you do. Everything matters, every decision, on the field or off the field, everything contributes to the end result.”

